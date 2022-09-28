Kim Kardashian's Dating History: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian may be back on the market — but that doesn't mean she'll be looking for love any time soon.

Since making her reality show debut in the early 2000s, Kardashian's love life has been well documented over the years. She's been married three times: first to music producer Damon Thomas, then to former NBA player Kris Humphries (which infamously lasted just 72 days) and most recently to Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2021 and shares 4 children.

And although she's "happily single" as of September 2022, Kardashian said she envisions her future with someone out of the spotlight.

"I feel like I have to … go to different places. Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing. Maybe [I could go to] a hospital and meet a doctor, [or] a law firm. I think it's going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney [next]. That's maybe what I envision in the future," Kardashian shared.

From her three marriages to brief flings, here's a look at Kim Kardashian's dating history.

Pete Davidson

Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson first met during a night out with her then-husband Kanye West back in 2019. Following her split from West, Kardashian and Davidson reconnected in 2021 when the reality star served as host of Saturday Night Live. After locking lips with Davidson during one of the show's skits, Kardashian admitted she felt a connection and decided to reach out.

"I called the producer at SNL and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' And they were like, 'Yeah.' I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there' … I was just basically DTF," Kardashian said during an episode of The Kardashians.

Just weeks later, the pair were spotted holding hands at an amusement park and while sources said they were just friends at the time, their relationship quickly progressed. Over the next few months, Kardashian and Davidson were seen on multiple occasions, including a trip to Davidson's hometown of Staten Island and on a getaway to Palm Springs. They kicked off 2022 with a romantic vacation to the Bahamas and not long after, Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time. In March, they made things Instagram official, with Kardashian later speaking out about their relationship for the first time, joking she didn't know the rules about posting significant others on social media.

"I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my God, we're so cute.' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.' I don't know what the right thing to do is, like, I haven't dated since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don't know what the rules are," Kardashian said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In April, the couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and just days later, they attended the Met Gala together. The appearance marked the couple's decision to be more public with their relationship, often sharing cute moments on social media. Although they did find themselves also having to handle West's social media outbursts regarding their relationship, things appeared to be going strong between the couple.

In July 2022, Kardashian visited Davidson in Australia while he was working on an upcoming film. Although sources said the long distance hadn't been easy, the couple were making things work. Unfortunately, just weeks after Kardashian returned home from Australia, it was revealed that the couple had gone their separate ways. Their decision to split was reportedly "amicable," with their busy schedules being a major reason for the breakup.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard," an insider told PEOPLE, with another source adding, "They really hit it off and had a ton of fun together, but it feels like it ran its course."

Kanye West

Kardashian and West first crossed paths in the early 2000s when he was recording a song with her friend Brandy. After hanging out during the music video shoot, Kardashian says West began asking his friends about her, allegedly referring to her as "Kim Kardajan" because he didn't actually know her name.

It wasn't until 2008, however, that the duo got to spend one-on-one time together while working on the pilot episode of an unaired show called Alligator Boots. From there, their friendship blossomed and the two often kept in touch while Kardashian was dating other men. Although West never made romantic advances while Kardashian was in other relationships, his interest in her was clear — particularly when he bought a cell phone just so he could tell Kardashian she shouldn't marry basketball player Kris Humphries. The SKIMS founder was seemingly aware of West's feelings, once saying she often hid her engagement ring from Humphries so as to not upset West.

Following Kardashian's split with Humphries in 2011, she says she confided in West who asked her to fly to Paris to see his fashion show. She agreed and while staying with him, the duo began dating. Kardashian says that she "fell madly in love with him" the moment she landed and recalls asking herself why she didn't do it sooner.

By the end of 2012, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child. Their eldest daughter North was born in June 2013 and that October, West proposed at San Francisco's AT&T Park, which he had rented out for the occasion. In May 2014, they tied the knot at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

Over the course of their relationship, the couple welcomed three more children: Saint, Chicago and Psalm. While their life together was filled with memorable moments, they also experienced their fair share of ups and downs. Some of the lows stemmed from West's struggle with mental health, which led to some controversial comments and Twitter rants. In 2017, he was diagnosed as bipolar, which Kardashian later called an "emotional process."

Their marriage seemed to take a negative turn in 2020 when West announced his presidential campaign — and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage. While Kardashian reportedly wanted to work to save their marriage, West accused her of trying to "lock him up" and said that he was considering divorcing his wife. Meanwhile, the reality star asked fans for "compassion" as West dealt with mental health issues. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce.

"If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, 'How did this last this long?' But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt-free," Kardashian said during an episode of The Kardashians.

Since their split, Kardashian and West have continued to have a tumultuous relationship. When Kardashian began dating Davidson, things grew worse, with West posting threatening videos directed at Davidson and condemning their relationship on social media. Despite the drama, Kardashian says West will "always be family" and wants their children to always have a relationship with their father.

"No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school," Kardashian said.

Kris Humphries

The KUWTK star began dating Humphries in December 2010. Their relationship moved quickly and despite some differences, like concerns about where to raise children, the couple got engaged after just six months of dating. In a proposal captured by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras, the basketball player popped the question in the couple's bedroom, which had been filled with roses.

By August 2011, Kardashian and Humphries had tied the knot in an elaborate star-studded ceremony at a private home in Montecito, California. While their wedding photos were stunning, scenes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians later revealed that Kardashian and Humphries had found themselves having disagreements in the days leading up to their big day.

Kardashian later admitted that during the couple's honeymoon, she realized their marriage wasn't "going to work out." Just 72 days after walking down the aisle, Kardashian filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don't work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best," Kardashian said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Humphries filed his own paperwork, asking to annul the marriage by claiming fraud. The basketball player eventually dropped his annulment request and the former couple reached a settlement in April 2013. The divorce was finalized in June 2013.

Kardashian later reflected on the experience, admitting that she handled their breakup "the wrong way" and wished she had been mature enough to go along with the annulment. She also noted that she had felt a pressure to get married because it was being filmed — even though she says her mother Kris Jenner offered to help her walk away from the marriage the night before the wedding.

"I felt pressure, I thought I was going to let everyone down … The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris' [fee] because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. So, if that was, like, fake, I would have saved my money!" Kardashian shared.

Gabriel Aubry

In late 2010, Kardashian was linked to model Gabriel Aubry, following his split from Halle Berry. The couple were first spotted sitting courtside at a Lakers game in November and were later seen catching a movie together. He reportedly even met the entire Kardashian family over the Thanksgiving holiday. While they were said to be "taking it slow," the relationship didn't last very long as they had broken up by December.

"They still talk. They were getting to know each other, but realized they might be better off just being friendly," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Shengo Deane

Kardashian briefly dated her bodyguard Shengo Deane in 2010. After initially meeting in his native Australia, the duo later reconnected while Kardashian was living in New York City. On an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kardashian went on a couple of dates with Deane and even spent the night with him. Things eventually fizzled out for the pair.

Miles Austin

The businesswoman started dating Dallas Cowboys football player Miles Austin during the summer of 2010. The couple were spotted on double dates with Kardashian's sisters and she was even seen hanging on the sidelines at Austin's football games. Sources said the couple connected because they were both understanding of each other's work schedules and appreciated their mutual dedication to their careers.

"She's really supportive of him. Kim and Miles have purposely tried to keep their relationship quiet and low-key," a source told PEOPLE.

Despite their relationship being "stronger than ever" that September, the couple split shortly after.

Reggie Bush

In 2007, Kardashian began dating football player Reggie Bush. Their relationship was documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as fans watched the couple manage long distance while Bush spent the football season away from Los Angeles. A year into the relationship, Kardashian told PEOPLE that she thought Bush might be the one.

"I hope so. I think I finally made the right choice. He's just a really sweet, normal guy," Kardashian shared.

Unfortunately, by 2009 the couple had called it quits, with sources explaining that the constant time apart made it difficult to see one another. But their split was short-lived as the couple reconciled a few months later, ready to take the next step in their relationship. Kardashian explained that the time apart had been "beneficial" and they "made the decision" that they wanted to make it work. The couple even reportedly began house hunting together.

But by 2010, the pair decided to take some time apart again, with Bush explaining that his busy schedule made it difficult to dedicate time to the relationship. Ultimately, they split later that year.

Nick Cannon

While working as a stylist on the set of Moesha, Kardashian met Nick Cannon for the first time. Back then, Kardashian was dating Ray J but after their split, Cannon pursued the reality star. The couple began dating in late 2006 but split in 2007.

Seven years later, Cannon reflected on the relationship during a radio interview. "She's a great girl though! Her and her family are some of the most incredible people I've ever met in my life," he said.

Nick Lachey

In 2006, Kardashian met Nick Lachey six months after the musician's split from Jessica Simpson. The duo went on one date together, checking out a matinee showing of The Da Vinci Code that was captured by paparazzi. Looking back, Lachey inferred that Kardashian may have been the one to call the photographers.

"She left about halfway through and went to the restroom, and then shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater. I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous. Couldn't be a nicer girl, we had a great time," Lachey said on Watch What Happens Live in 2019, adding that the two no longer keep in touch.

Ray J

Kardashian began dating musician Ray J in 2003 after meeting him while working as a stylist for his sister Brandy. The couple went on to date for three years, during which they made a sex tape that catapulted Kardashian into the spotlight when it was released in 2007. Kardashian later admitted that the couple had made the tape during one of the few times she took ecstasy, which she says is blatantly obvious watching the tape back.

"Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time," Kardashian said during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Although Kardashian's relationship with Ray J ended in 2006, their names have continued to make headlines. In 2018, Ray J made claims about the former couple's sex life, including details about their "marathon sessions." Kardashian shot down his claims on Twitter, writing that Ray J was a "pathological liar."

Then in 2022, rumors surfaced that there was additional unreleased footage from the couple's sex tape. In order to prevent additional footage from being released, Kardashian's ex-husband West acquired the hard drive where the video was being stored. Upon further investigation, the hard drive consisted of "nothing sexual unseen," only footage from a plane ride and a trip to a club. When the storyline unfolded on The Kardashians, Ray J said all of it was "such a lie."

Damon Thomas

When Kardashian was just 19 years old, she eloped with music producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years her senior. Kardashian and Thomas were married for three years but ultimately filed for divorce in 2003. She later regretfully revealed that the couple tied the knot the first time she got high on ecstasy during a "wild phase" in her life. Following Kardashian's comments, Thomas shot down claims that she had been doing drugs, calling their relationship "young love."