Kim Kardashian Cries over Decision to End KUWTK in Sneak Peek: 'The Hardest Conversation'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end with the 20th season, which is currently airing on E!

The Kardashian-Jenners didn't come to the decision to end their hit reality show lightly.

In a new promo for the upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — which returns May 6 — the famous family is overcome with emotion as they make the call to conclude the series after 20 seasons.

"We all have to be on the same page, because it's a huge decision," Kris Jenner says.

"It was just the hardest conversation that we've ever had to have," Kim Kardashian West adds in a confessional, referring to having to tell their crew that KUWTK was coming to an end.

"I think of you guys as my second family," sister Khloé, 36, says to two crew members in another scene.

Kim, sobbing, then calls a friend to break the news. "We ended Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the 40-year-old says through tears.

Kris, 65, appears to struggle the most with the decision, especially because she's also helping her mom, M.J. Campbell, sell her home.

"Not only did we decide to end the show, but we sold my mom's house, too," Kris says, before the clip cuts to Khloé calling her and asking if she's "crying again."

"It's just hard to think about the end," Kris admits.

"So many things are ending," she adds. "And I just keep asking myself, did we make the right decision?"

KUWTK Credit: E!

The family announced last September that the 20th season of KUWTK, currently airing on E!, would be the last. The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," their statement at the time began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

And they're going out with a bang: Earlier this month, they revealed that they will sit down with Andy Cohen for a "Housewives-style" reunion covering the entire series.