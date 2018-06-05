Kim Kardashian West 'Cried' When She Heard Kanye's Song About Her Reaction to His Slavery Comment

Kanye West‘s latest album delves deep into his mental health, recent controversies and personal relationships — and according to Kim Kardashian West, it paints a pretty accurate picture.

On “Wouldn’t Leave,” the fourth track of the recently released Ye, West, 40, addresses his infamous declaration that slavery was a choice, claiming his wife called him in panic when she found out.

“They say, ‘Build your own,’ I said, ‘How, Sway? / I said, ‘Slavery a choice,’ they say, ‘How, Ye?’ / Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day / Now I’m on fifty blogs gettin’ fifty calls / Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all / I had to calm her down cause she couldn’t breathe / I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he raps. “This is what they mean for better or for worse, huh?”

Speaking to Extra at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, where she was honored with the Influencer Award, Kardashian West, 37, acknowledged that she did indeed react with “screams.”

“I cried because it is a lot of what we went through,” she said. “I know my husband has the best intentions. He has the biggest heart. I know his heart, so I know he’ll always have that chance to explain himself when the time is right.”

Though she credited her husband with keeping her calm, the mom of three said with a smile: “This time I wasn’t so calm… I know what he meant so ultimately, after a week, I was calm… I think he explained it well in the song.”

The couple, who have been married for four years, share daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 4½ months, and son Saint, 2.

Sources have told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” said one source recently. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Another source told PEOPLE that the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together.

“She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”