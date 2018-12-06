Kim Kardashian Was 'Hysterically Crying' After Kanye West Called Slavery a 'Choice'

Kim Kardashian knows the true Kanye West.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star discusses her husband’s controversial slavery comments.

“He’s doing good; everyone thinks he’s having a breakdown,” Kardashian says after her friend Jonathan Cheban asks how the rapper is doing just days after the incident.

In May, West made headlines after implying that slavery was a “choice” for African-Americans during an interview on TMZ Live, where he also repeatedly proclaimed his love for polarizing President Donald Trump.

Accompanied by conservative commentator Candace Owens, the outspoken artist sounded off on the centuries African-Americans spent shackled in servitude.

“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice,” he said. “You were there for 400 years and it was all of y’all? It’s like we’re meant to be in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks…Prison is something that unites us as one race.”

Kardashian admits that she drove home “hysterically crying” to check on West.

“I rushed home, I was hysterically crying,” she recalls. “So I go home…he’s totally fine.”

But Kardashian says she wasn’t surprised to find her husband in a relaxed state amid the scandal.

“When he gets ramped up, he can’t control what he says, he can’t let it go,” she explains. “He loves being ramped up. He’s like ‘I feel powerful when I’m ramped up. I don’t want to be so suppressed. Yeah, I say crazy s— but I’ve always said crazy s—. That’s why I’m Kanye.'”

And no matter what the rapper does or says, Kardashian says she will always have West’s back.

“I always know what Kanye’s intentions are and what he’s trying to say, but I also know that they’re gonna write a headline and people are gonna assume that that’s exactly what you said and what you meant,” she says. “He didn’t say slavery is a choice, he was saying if you’re gonna still be enslaved for another 400 years then that’s some bulls—.”

“That, as a wife, is really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it,” she concludes.

West later apologized for the comments during an interview with 107.5 WGCI Chicago in August.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel,” the rapper, 41, said. “I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment.”