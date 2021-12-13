Kim Kardashian 'Couldn't Be More Thrilled' After Passing Baby Bar Exam: Source

"Kim has been studying so hard for her exams," a source tells PEOPLE after Kardashian passed her baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to becoming a lawyer.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, "couldn't be more thrilled" after revealing she passed the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt, a source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kim has been studying so hard for her exams. When she previously didn't pass them, she was upset. She couldn't be more thrilled to finally have passed the baby bar," the source says. "She is still focused on becoming a lawyer. She wants to continue working on prison reform."

Kardashian announced the news on Monday morning with photos of herself modeling an outfit in the mirror. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she wrote in the caption.

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me," the mom of four added. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses)."

The SKIMS mogul also thanked CNN's Van Jones and others in the law community who have helped motivate her along the way, before musing on her late father Robert Kardashian Sr., who became famous for representing his friend O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," she wrote. "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!

Kardashian concluded, "Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

In past seasons of KUWTK, Kardashian opened up about her previous attempts to pass the baby bar, which she said were "extremely difficult," especially as she had COVID-19 during one of her attempts. "Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up," she wrote at the time. "I'm preparing to take it again soon."

The reality star revealed her plans to become a lawyer to Vogue in 2019, as she began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Although she attended Pierce College in Los Angeles, Kardashian never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by "reading the law," or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Passed the Baby Bar Exam on Fourth Try: 'This Wasn't Easy'

Kardashian, who has been outspoken about her passion for criminal justice and prison reform, previously opened up in WSJ. Magazine's November issue about what she hopes to do with her degree, regardless of the timeline.