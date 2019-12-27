Kim Kardashian Tells Grandma MJ About Her 'Stiff' Hands During Lupus Scare in KUWTK Bonus Scene

When Kim Kardashian West went through a health crisis earlier this year, she confided in her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

In a bonus scene from season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians released on Friday, Kardashian West, 39, sits down with MJ, 85, to explain her symptoms.

At the time, the mom of four feared she had lupus, an inflammatory autoimmune disease, or rheumatoid arthritis, another incurable autoimmune disorder that causes chronic pain and inflammation. She was eventually diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, an incurable, inflammatory condition that affects some people who have psoriasis on their skin, as does the reality star. Luckily, it’s more manageable, with milder flares of joint pain, stiffness and swelling.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Celebrates ‘Main Idol’ Grandma MJ’s 84th Birthday — She Gives the ‘Realest’ Advice

“I woke up a few weeks ago and my hands were really stiff,” she tells MJ in the clip. “It was really weird, they felt different. I went to go get my phone and I couldn’t — my hands were kind of numb. The next day I woke up and I literally couldn’t lift my toothbrush, I couldn’t take my bra off, I couldn’t zip my pants up.”

At the time, Kardashian West was expecting her fourth child with Kanye West, son Psalm, via surrogate.

“I would be so sad if the baby came and I couldn’t hold my baby,” she says. “I can’t even hold my phone, I couldn’t hold a bottle. I wouldn’t be able to do anything.”

“That’s how I feel when I go to pick up your babies,” MJ says. “But you’re too young for this.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Couldn’t Even Pick Up the Kids’ During Health Scare

Kardashian West went on medication to treat her psoriatic arthritis, she revealed on the Today show in September.

“I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms,” she said at time. “I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me, so luckily, right now everything is under control.”

RELATED VIDEO: Stormi and ‘Psalmy’! Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of the Cute Cousins Snuggling

Still, she said the uncertainty of her diagnosis was tough to handle.

“Autoimmune issues are really scary,” she said. “When you get a diagnosis — and I didn’t realize I was one of those people, but before I knew what it was, when it was really up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what’s going to happen and how you’re going to live your life.”

A premiere date for season 18 of KUWTK has not yet been announced.