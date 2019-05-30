Kim Kardashian Is 'Concerned' About Khloé's Rocky Relationship with Tristan Thompson on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian West just wants the best for her sister.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim sits down with family friend Malika Haqq to catch up. As she fills her in on the family’s trip to Bali last fall, the conversation shifts to Khloé Kardashian‘s rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson.

“We had numerous readings and they were all so weird,” explains Kim, 38, of her and Khloé’s succession of strange spiritual readings with renowned Balinese healers.

“Then the last one told [Khloé] that she has a lot of hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her,” Kim continues. “She said that she’s been going back and forth and can’t make a decision in the relationship, and I so feel that.”

Later, Kim admits that she worries about Khloé, 34, in the wake of Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“I think I’m always concerned about Khloé,” she says. “Obviously, everything that they’ve been through, I don’t think you can just forget about it.”

“It’s definitely not easy when everything is so public,” she adds. “She tries to handle it on her own, but I just worry about her.”

Thompson’s first cheating scandal broke last year — just two days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. At the time, the basketball player was caught on video getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge, and TMZ also published footage from October 2017 allegedly depicting him kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. (Thompson, 28, has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

Though she initially forgave him and they got back together, the new mom confessed on the April 28 episode of KUWTK that she was having second thoughts after their relationship issues came to light in Bali.

“Ever since what happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me,” she said. “This is spot-on with me and it’s kind of freaking me out.”

“Meeting with all these different healers, I’m realizing that I’m suppressing a lot of my emotions,” she continued. “Now, it’s time to think about all that stuff.”

“It’s hard to overcome cheating,” she added. “It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision. But yeah, you don’t know.”

The couple split for good after Thompson was recently accused of cheating on Khloé once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!