Kim Kardashian Concerned About ‘Permanent Split’ from Kanye West Affecting Their Kids: Source

“The children are very important to Kim,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue

Kim Kardashian is thinking about her four children as a potential split from Kanye West looms.

The famous couple shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, who turns 3 on Friday, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. Amid the reports that Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband after nearly seven years of marriage, a source tells PEOPLE that she is concerned about what that will mean for the kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The children are very important to Kim," the source says in this week's issue. "She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being."

For more on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"She is asking others for advice on how to do this," the insider adds. "But for the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating. She wants to move on."

RELATED VIDEO: Here's What's at Stake if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Get Divorced

"Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair," another source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life."

Moving forward, the source says Kardashian wants to keep living in Los Angeles and "create the best life for the kids."