Kim Kardashian Concerned About ‘Permanent Split’ from Kanye West Affecting Their Kids: Source
“The children are very important to Kim,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue
Kim Kardashian is thinking about her four children as a potential split from Kanye West looms.
The famous couple shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, who turns 3 on Friday, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. Amid the reports that Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband after nearly seven years of marriage, a source tells PEOPLE that she is concerned about what that will mean for the kids.
"The children are very important to Kim," the source says in this week's issue. "She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being."
"She is asking others for advice on how to do this," the insider adds. "But for the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating. She wants to move on."
Multiple other sources have confirmed that Kardashian, 40, has been struggling in her decision of whether or not to end her marriage to West, 43, on the heels of a tumultuous year that included West's controversial presidential run, his public struggles with bipolar disorder and rumors of divorce.
"Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair," another source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life."
Moving forward, the source says Kardashian wants to keep living in Los Angeles and "create the best life for the kids."
"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," the source continues of Kardashian and West. "And Kim is okay with it. She will do everything she can for the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye — she just doesn't want to be married to him."
