Kim Kardashian Complains to Khloé About 'Completely Insane' Kourtney: 'She's So Not My Vibe'

Another sister fight is brewing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — except this time, Khloé Kardashian wants no part in it.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian are at odds over their daughters North West and Penelope Disick‘s joint birthday party. While they had agreed on Candyland as a theme, Kourtney, 40, was adamant that instead of name-brand candy, they look into finding organic alternatives.

“She is insane. She is actually insane,” Kim, 39, whispers over the phone to Khloé, 35, during a shopping trip with Kourtney. “She just said that she wants to have a Candyland-themed party but can’t have any candy. I don’t even know what to do. She just is so not my vibe.”

Meanwhile, across the store, Kourtney is trying to get ahold of Khloé herself.

“Kim and I have been fighting again today,” she says when Khloé picks up. “It’s about her and the kids’ birthday party. I’m not like, dying to do a candy-filled party, just full of junk.”

Khloé can’t help but point out irony of the situation.

“The last big sister fight, Kourtney was calling me the meddler and that I’m stirring the pot and that I’m always in the middle,” she says. “Now I’m literally as far out of the way as I can be, but they’re both calling me and texting me, giving me all this information and putting me in the middle of their fight.”

“I feel like they’re always fighting about something a lot deeper than what they’re really fighting about,” she adds. “But I mean, don’t have a f—ing Candyland party if you’re going to want sugar-free candy.”

