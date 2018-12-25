Merry Khristmas!

Every year, Kris Jenner throws a lavish Christmas Eve party at her Calabasas home — but this year, daughter Kim Kardashian West took over hosting duties, finally unveiling her epic holiday decorations.

In addition to Kris, Kim and her husband Kanye West, also in attendance at the festivities were momager Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as a slew of other A-list guests, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Kimora Lee Simmons and John Legend, who performed songs off his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

“The West residence party is a winter wonderland with a huge mountain. … It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado,” Kardashian West said in a series of videos.

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Sister Kourtney returned from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she hung out with her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie during a family vacation with Kardashian and Disick’s kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

Kim, 38, revealed earlier this month that this year’s bash would be at her house instead of her mom’s.

“This year is the first year ever that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We’re taking it over from my mom,” she told E! News at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop. “She’s still throwing it, but it’s at our house.”

The reasoning? “We have a little bit more space,” the mother of three explained.

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Sledding Tonight in a gown🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Q6P6enAiBU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 25, 2018

The annual party came hours after Kim and Khloé unveiled the family Christmas card this year.

The photo includes the two of them and their kids; Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and their children; and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Black Chyna). For the merry occasion, the family is dressed all in white and squeezed on to a matching couch.

Missing were Kendall, Kanye, Kris, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Rob Kardashian.

Sia Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim explained on Twitter: “This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

She added: “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Khloé also explained in the comments section on Instagram. “Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” the mother of one wrote. “Man you guys are so dramatic even for a f—king Christmas card!! Damned if we do and damned if we don’t. Just enjoy the f—ing photo. Obviously they are our brothers and sisters so I think we know what everybody is comfortable with. MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Then, Kendall joked about not being in the Christmas card, tweeting, “HA well this is awkward.”