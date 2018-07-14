Kim Kardashian's Childhood Nanny Reveals 'Perfectionist' Kris Jenner 'Wasn't Easy to Work For'

For five years, Pam Behan worked as a nanny for the Kardashian family, taking care of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob during the 1990s, long before they were famous.

Each day, Behan would drive them to school and extracurricular activities around Los Angeles, becoming a trusted member of the family. She was there for many of the family milestones: Kim’s first date, Kris Jenner’s relationship with Caitlyn Jenner before she publicly came out as transgender, and even the infamous O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase.

While Behan is clear that she still adores the Kardashians, she shares that Kris Jenner was a demanding boss who had definite ideas about how things should be done.

Scandal Made Me Famous

On next week’s episode of Scandal Made Me Famous, Behan opens up about working for Jenner. An exclusive clip is above.

“I liked Kris and I respected her for many reasons,” Behan says about the reality TV matriarch. “She was not easy to work for because she was a perfectionist and she expected perfection.”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

“On a daily basis, when she has a very long list and you’re fighting L.A. traffic and taking kids to their events, and maybe possibly not everything on the list gets done,” she continues. “There were a few moments where I got an earful.”

Jenner, now 62, was focused on making sure all her children succeeded and became famous, which meant that everything had to be just right. Behan, who started with the family when she was in her early 20s, says that her feelings sometimes got hurt.

“At first, I used to be just crushed when she would speak to me like that,” she says. “But she vents, she speaks what’s on her mind. She wasn’t easy to work for, but I did enjoy my job.”

