Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26 Million to Settle SEC Crypto Charges

Kim Kardashian "agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, and cooperate with" investigations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 09:26 AM
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has agreed to settle charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) "for touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion."

The SEC announced the charges on Monday in an official release, and stated that The Kardashians star, 41, "agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, and cooperate with the Commission's ongoing investigation" without admitting or denying the SEC's findings.

According to the group, Kardashian violated protocols when she didn't reveal that she received a quarter of a million dollars to make an Instagram post promoting EthereumMax's EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security product, along with a link to the company's website for would-be purchasers.

"Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC," the SKIMS founder's lawyer says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute," the lawyer adds. "The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits."

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that Kardashian's case "is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn't mean that those investment products are right for all investors."

"We encourage investors to consider an investment's potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals," Gensler continued.

He concluded, "Ms. Kardashian's case also serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>
Kim Kardashian. Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to Business Insider, the ad was posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story in June 2021 and read, "Are you guys into crypto???? ... This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token!"

"A few minutes ago Ethereum Max burned 400 trillion tokens- literally 50% of their admin wallet giving back to the entire E-Max community," she reportedly added at the time.

The SEC said in their Monday release that the reality star "violated the anti-touting provision of the federal securities laws," and that her $1.26 payment that she agreed to ("without admitting or denying the SEC's findings") includes "approximately $260,000 in disgorgement, which represents her promotional payment, plus prejudgment interest, and a $1,000,000 penalty."

"Kardashian also agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years," they said.

Related Articles
186366981CS00028_Arrivals_A
Steven Seagal to Pay SEC $314,000 for Failing to Disclose Payments Earned for Promotional Work
Kardashians and Black Chyna
Kardashian-Jenner Family Petitions for Blac Chyna to Pay More Than $390K to Cover Their Legal Fees
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kim Kardashian Is 'Just Not Ready' to Date Yet and Sees Herself with 'Absolutely No One'
The Targashians Take Over Westeros
'The Targashians' ! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Star in 'House of the Dragon' Parody
Gabrielle Petito
Timeline of Gabby Petito Tragedy 1 Year After Vlogger's Body Was Found Dead
Scooter Braun Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife $20 Million in Divorce Settlement But Gets to Keep Private Jet
Scooter Braun to Pay Ex-Wife $20 Million in Divorce Settlement but Gets to Keep Private Jet
Hunter Biden
What We Know and Don't Know About the Investigation of Hunter Biden
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
A Timeline of Prince Andrew's Fall from Grace
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
See Khloé and Kim Kardashian's Disco-Themed Photo Booth Pic from Beyoncé's Birthday Party
hugh-hefner-1
'Secrets of Playboy' : How Young Women 'Signed Their Life Away Forever' to Hugh Hefner
Electronic cigarettes and pods by Juul, the nation's largest maker of vaping products, are offered for sale at the Smoke Depot on September 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois
Juul to Pay $438.5 Million to Settle Investigation of Their Marketing Tactics
Oberlin College to Pay $36.59 Million to a Local Bakery After Allegedly Accusing the Owners of Being Racist. Google Maps
Oberlin College to Pay $36.59M to Local Bakery After Allegedly Accusing Owners of Being Racist
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
After 2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — New Kennedy-Helmed Documentary Investigates Why
2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — and New Documentary Investigates How
Squawk Box - Season 20
Elizabeth Holmes' Trial Delayed Until October Due to Coronavirus Concerns