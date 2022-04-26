Kim Kardashian Celebrates Melissa Lucio Being Granted Stay of Execution: 'Best News Ever'

Kardashian is currently in law school and has been vocal about her passion to help exonerate wrongfully convicted inmates

Kim Kardashian is celebrating a victory.

The SKIMS founder — and law school student — applauded the decision to grant a Texas inmate a stay of execution on Monday. In an update posted on her Twitter, Kardashian expressed how grateful she was for the news that prevented Melissa Lucio from being killed.

"Best news ever! 🙏🏼," wrote the 41-year-old reality star, who also shared her reaction on her Instagram Story. "Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter's death that was a tragic accident. She is getting a hearing on her claims for her case & has been granted a stay of execution by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals."

Lucio was scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, but the stay of execution will cancel her death as well as grant her a new trial.

In 2008, Lucio was convicted for killing her daughter, Mariah, the year prior after the child experienced severe bruising. Prosecutors claimed Lucio was abusive to the child, but she maintains that Mariah had fallen down a two-story staircase in their home two days before her death.

Though she's been granted a stay of execution, Lucio will remain on death row.

Audio of the conversation in which Lucio was told of the delay was obtained by CNN. "Oh, thank you God," the outlet reports Lucio saying while reacting to the news.

Kim Kardashian Credit: INSTARimages.com

"I thank God for my life. I have always trusted in him," a statement from Lucio's legal team said. "I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always."

Kardashian, meanwhile, continued to talk about the legal system in her Instagram Story. On Tuesday morning, she applauded President Joe Biden for his decision to grant clemency to 78 individuals.

"Thank you @potus for recognizing that there are many deserving people inside who deserve a second chance!" she wrote alongside a screenshot of Biden's announcement.

Kardashian has had a hand in advocating for the exoneration of a handful of inmates. Her first success story was Alice Johnson, who was released from prison in August 2020 after being sentenced to life for non-violent drug charges.