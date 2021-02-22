Khloé Kardashian also paid tribute in her own social media post on what would have been her late father's 77th birthday

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Late Dad Robert Sr.'s Birthday: 'Please Come Visit Me in a Dream Soon'

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her late father on what would have been his 77th birthday.

On Monday, the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a throwback photo of herself with her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., alongside his three other children — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian — to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more," Kim began the caption of her tribute post. "So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can't believe I remembered it."

"Please come visit me in a dream soon. 🙏🏼," she added. "Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"

In addition to the sweet post shared on her Instagram feed, Kim also posted an array of old family photos and videos on her Instagram Story as well.

One throwback video featured Robert on a golf course saluting each of his children. "Happy Birthday daddy! God you would be soooo old LOL," Kim wrote alongside the clip.

In another snap, Kim poses beside her lawyer father, writing, "I miss you!" alongside the image.

For a different shot, Kim shared a pic of herself with her father and younger brother — who were decked out in matching red and black ensembles. "Not the best pic of them but I'm a whole '90s vibe LOL," Kim wrote.

In another post, Kim shared a photograph of her father with her two half-sisters — Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — who Robert's ex-wife Kris Jenner shares with Caitlyn Jenner.

"Dad w Kendall & Kylie," Kim wrote alongside two red heart emoji.

On Instagram, Khloé, 36, also paid tribute to her father with her own respective posts as well.

Sharing the same video of Robert golfing that Kim posted, Khloé wrote, "Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you!"

"EVERYONE here misses you! I know you're in a better place but it never gets easier," she added. "I love you! I love you! I love you! 🕊."

On her Instagram Story, Khloé similarly shared a series of throwback family photos, and also included footage of a hologram that was crafted in her father's likeness by Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West. (Kim filed for divorce from West, 43, on Friday, PEOPLE confirmed.)

Kim was gifted the special hologram by the "Stronger" crooner for her 40th birthday back in October.

Sharing a video of the hologram to Twitter, Kim wrote at the time, "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

In the hologram video, Robert — who died in 2003 — praises Kim "for the woman that you've become," and details how he's watching over the family.