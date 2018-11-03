Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kendall Jenner's 23rd Birthday with Sweet Throwback Snap: 'Love You'

Kendall Jenner’s family is packing on the birthday love!

In honor of the model’s 23rd birthday on Saturday, the Kardashian clan penned a number of touching tributes to let Jenner know what a special part of their lives she is.

“Happy Birthday @kendalljenner I’ve never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life!” Kim Kardashian West, 38, wrote alongside an adorable throwback shot of her baby sister sitting in her lap back in the day.

“I hope you get everything you’ve ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it! I’m so happy you are my sister. I love you,” added Kardashian, who celebrated her own birthday on Oct. 21.

Jenner’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, 21, also got the throwback memo, posting a series of shots from the pair’s childhood. In one image, the sisters rocked matching hairstyles and matching dresses while smiling next to each other on a set of steps.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my best friend, my sister! @kendalljenner i couldn’t have done it all without you,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Khloé Kardashian, 34, was also filled to the brim with birthday love on Saturday, sharing numerous photos on her Instagram Story, as well as in a loving message honoring her “sweet Kenny.”

“I love you for who you are and couldn’t imagine a life without YOU. If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much any one would dream to have you in their life. Some people aren’t as lucky as us – not everyone gets to have a sister and not everyone gets to have a love and bond that all us siblings have with one another,” she wrote.

“Blessed we are! We all celebrate you today and everyday! Let your confidence continue to shine and never be anyone but yourself. You are perfect in every single way. I love you my sweet angel sister!” she added.

Rounding out the sisterly shout outs, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, went on to share some of her favorite photos of the pair on her Instagram Story.

Kendall’s parents also came through with their own birthday tributes.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl @kendalljenner!!!!” wrote momager Kris Jenner, 62, alongside a collage of their mother-daughter moments over the years. “You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. ❤️🙏 mommy xo.”

Caitlyn Jenner, 69, also shared a sweet photo of herself holding a yawning Kendall in her arms, back when the model was just a baby.

“My little @kendalljennerwas having a rough day almost 23 years ago. But today she celebrates her 23rd birthday and is having an amazing day. I am so proud of everything you do and the beautiful woman you are. I am beyond proud to call you my daughter. Happy birthday baby!” she wrote.

So far, Kendall appears to have had a relatively low-key celebration.

In addition to getting a cake from her friends, which appeared to lovingly refer to Kendall as “biiiiiiitch,” she also spent some time relaxing in front of the television, watching “horse shows.”

The birthday wishes have also poured in from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s many friends, including models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Singer Justine Skye, who was partly responsible for Kendall’s cheeky cake, also used the opportunity to share a funny story from their 2017 trip to the Bahamas.

“Sooo we never posted this video but it’s just too funny not to post for @kendalljenner’s bday. We went on vacation one time and basically got chased down by rabid wild dogs.. they don’t look that scary in this video but I promise it was terrifying,” she wrote alongside a video from the harrowing day.

“I left Hailey [Baldwin] for dead and hopped on Ken’s jet ski .. and she decided.. once we were in the clear.. to drive it straight into a rock. Lmfao.. we eventually went back to get Hailey.. she was fine,” Skye added. “The dogs never gave up. This was all the footage we got thanks to Bella.. Renell was really scared as you can see.. and then we took a celebratory shot once we made it back safe to show our appreciation for life. THE END.”

Concluding the hilarious trip down memory lane, she added, “Happy Birthday Kenny, Love You!”