Kim Kardashian West Praises the U.S. House of Representatives for Acknowledging the Armenian Genocide

Kim Kardashian West is commending a recent action by the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, which saw approximately 1.5 million Armenians killed by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

Following the 405-11 vote, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39 — who has proudly embraced her Armenian heritage — praised the government for its decision in a post on her Instagram.

“Yesterday was such a huge victory for the Armenian people when the US House Of Representatives acknowledged the Armenian Genocide!” she wrote beside a photo of herself with her four children during their recent trip to Armenia.

In the shot, Kim wears a black form-fitting dress as she holds son Psalm in her right arm and her daughter Chicago‘s hand with her left. Beside her, daughter North stands and looks into the camera while son Saint flashes a giant smile.

Like their mother, all four children wore black outfits.

Kim’s ties to Armenia has been especially evident as of late.

Earlier this month, her family traveled to Armenia, where Kim, Psalm, 5 months, Saint, 3½, and Chicago, 20 months, were baptized at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Vagharshapat, Armenia.

The mother of four documented the occasion on Instagram, starting with images of herself and North, 6, inside the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat.

Kim wore a long-sleeved, mermaid-style dress for the important occasion, while North sported a long white two-piece outfit and an intricately beaded necklace. The two stood in front of a collection of lit candles for the serene photos ops.

“Thank you Armenia for hosting my family and I in such a memorable trip,” she captioned the post. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

While it’s unclear whether North — who was previously baptized in Jerusalem when she was 22 months old — was directly involved in the recent religious ceremony, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kim and husband Kanye West‘s three youngest children were baptized Monday morning at the cathedral in Armenia.

Video footage on one Instagram account showed Kim walking to the ceremony with North and her younger siblings, followed by sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three children: Reign Aston, 4½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9½.

The insider further divulged to PEOPLE that the sisters were staying with their kids in the nearby capital city of Yerevan, pointing out that the “Etchmiadzin Cathedral is the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church.” (Kanye, 42, was not along for the trip.)

During that same trip, Kourtney, 40, and Kim met with Armenian President Armen Sarkissia for a fancy dinner. The group was photographed in formal wear as they enjoyed a nice meal and posed in front of the insignia for Armenia.

Besides going to Armenia for personal reasons, Kim previously tweeted about why she wants to travel to her father’s family’s country of origin, writing late last month that she “hope(s) to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future.”

“As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian genocide which I remain very passionate about,” Kim added in a separate tweet.