Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Main Idol' Grandma MJ's 84th Birthday: She Gives the 'Realest' Advice

Happy birthday, Grandma MJ!

Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, mom to Kris Jenner and grandmother to the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, turned 84 on Thursday, and Kim Kardashian West didn’t miss the chance to dedicate a sweet post in her honor on Instagram.

“Happy 84th Birthday to my main idol, my grandma MJ!” she captioned a childhood photo of the two. “My grandma is the strongest person I know! I saw her be the provider of her family and run her own clothing store my whole life, she’s battled cancer and beat it twice, and she always gives me the realest best advice!”

“She’s probably the only person on this planet that I still remember their home number by heart lol,” she added. “My grandma has a finsta so everyone leave nice comments wishing her a happy birthday!”

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are all close with their grandmother, but Kardashian West, 37, shares a special bond with MJ. Last year, she shared a video of the duo joking about something they unexpectedly have in common: their experience with short-lived marriages.

In the clip posted on Kardashian West’s website and app in December, the star reflected on her 72-day marriage to ex-husband Kris Humphries as MJ revealed details of her own first wedding.

“We have so much in common — history repeats itself!” she told Kardashian West. “I can’t believe it, because I was married for two months at 18. Right out of high school I was given an engagement ring, a guy I had been going with for four years.”

“And then I just thought, ‘You know what? This isn’t really that much fun,’ so I got out of it,” she said. “Once you got married, you realized it. ‘What did I do?!’ And you try to stay in there for a month or so, and really try hard and you just can’t. You think, ‘I shouldn’t waste his time.’ ”

“Yes! I get it, grandma,” said Kardashian West with a laugh. “I feel you.”