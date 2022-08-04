Kim Kardashian 'Can't Wait' to Have Pete Davidson Home from Australia: They're 'Still Very Happy'

"The long distance hasn't been easy for Kim, but they are making it work," an insider tells PEOPLE of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship

By
Published on August 4, 2022 11:54 PM
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kim Kardashian is ready to reunite with Pete Davidson.

The pair, who were first linked in October, have been apart as the former Saturday Night Live star, 28, films his latest movie, Wizards!, in Australia.

Now that the project is wrapping up, a source tells PEOPLE that The Kardashians star, 41, is anxious to see her boyfriend.

"Kim loved visiting Pete in Australia in July. They had been apart for several weeks and they enjoyed a long weekend together," the source says. "Pete is still filming, but will be finished now in August. He has another project in the U.S. though, so he will continue to be busy."

The source adds the SKIMS co-founder "is just excited that he will be back in the U.S. soon."

kim and pete.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

"The long distance hasn't been easy for Kim, but they are making it work. They are still very happy. They are very much a serious couple," says the source.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian "can't get enough" of Davidson as they spent time together before his extended overseas trip.

"It's their first summer as a couple and they are having a blast," the source said at the time. "Pete has an intense work schedule starting later this summer, [so] they are trying to enjoy as much [time together] as possible right now."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She Photoshopped Pete Davidson's Jawline, Provides Receipts

Added the source: "Kim is head over heels. She can't get enough of Pete. He treats her so well. He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest."

Davidson also has no problem showing his commitment to Kardashian. Last month, he popped up shirtless in Kardashian's romantic photo gallery on Instagram, with plenty of tattoos on display. Though it can be hard to spot new additions to his body art collection, there's one tat on his collarbone that appears to be recent.

As first spotted by Page Six Style, Davidson appears to have a tattoo that says "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in the middle. While it's a cute nod to the 1992 Disney cartoon, its meaning is undoubtedly special, as Davidson and Kardashian kissed in an Aladdin sketch on SNL when she hosted back in October.


kim and pete.
kim and pete.
