 Kim Kardashian Can’t Actually Fire Kourtney Kardashian from KUWTK, Sources Say

Despite her recent threats, Kim Kardashian West does not have the power to fire one of her sisters from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, PEOPLE confirms.

On Sunday’s episode, Khloé Kardashian and Kim, 39, fought with Kourtney, 40, for refusing to discuss her romantic relationships on-camera. Eventually, Kim suggested firing Kourtney for having “too many f—ing boundaries.”

However, all three women are executive producers on the popular E! reality show, and multiple sources tell PEOPLE that Kim cannot actually fire Kourtney.

“Kim, Kourtney and Khloé have equal contracts and equal responsibilities,” one insider explains. “Kim and Khloe both feel they are being very honest and share things on the show that makes them feel vulnerable. It really bugs them that Kourtney plays by other rules.”

“Kim and Kourtney, just in general, often have issues,” the source adds. “Kim is very influential when it comes to their whole business empire, but she still can’t fire Kourtney.”

Khloé elaborated on the family’s filming agreements while live-tweeting Sunday’s episode.

“We aren’t forcing anybody to film but when you sign a contract you have to hold up your end of your obligations. That’s what sucks. You can’t stop something midway or if you want to there has to be a dialogue about it. Can’t just dip on us,” she wrote.

Later, she explained why Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner appear less frequently than their older sisters do.

“Kendall and Kylie have different contracts,” she wrote. “Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract.”

Image zoom Kourtney and Kim

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She’ll ‘Always Love’ Her Sisters as Kim Tries to Fire Kourtney from KUWTK

In one scene during Sunday’s episode, Khloé and Kim decided to ambush Kourtney at a business meeting, suspecting she was secretly seeing a guy. When they confronted her outside her house, Kourtney was furious.

Kourtney accused her sisters of being “nosy,” which infuriated Kim and Khloé.

“Kourtney spends a lot of time off camera. She won’t talk about her relationship, but you’ll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy that I can’t say his name on the show because Kourtney doesn’t want to,” Kim said. “I’ll see things or read about it online and wonder like, did this really happen? Is she talking to this person? And realize that it’s true, but she’s so secretive with us that she won’t even tell us.”

Kim said that with Kourtney being less open about her life, both she and Khloé have had to “share more.”

Image zoom E!

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” she said. “So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

Things came to a head when Kim suggested Kourtney should be fired.

“We have a proposal for you: It starts with an F and ends with a D,” Kim said.

Kim and Khloé also felt that it was Kris Jenner‘s job to intervene.

“As our manager, you should want this show to be successful, you should talk to Kourtney say, ‘Okay, Kourtney, if you’re not willing to bring anything to the table, then you’re done,’” Khloé said.

Image zoom Kourtney, Khloe and Kim AFF-USA/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kim and Khloé Accuse Kourtney of Not Being ‘Open About Her Personal Life’ on KUWTK

“She doesn’t want to show up, she doesn’t want to work, she has too many f—-ing boundaries — she’s out,” Kim added.

During a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney revealed that she would be taking a step back from the reality show to focus on her children with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!