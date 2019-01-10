Kim Kardashian Says She Knows How to Change a Tire: 'I Learned in High School'

Kim Kardashian West is full of surprises.

During a recent trip to Aspen, Kim’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were forced to make a temporary roadside stop to have some chains put onto their SUV’s tires.

As the snow quickly came down, Kendall, 23, braved the weather to help with the installment process, while big sis Kourtney, 39, watched — and laughed — from inside the car.

“Super helpful on road trips,” she quipped on Instagram, sharing a photo and video of the incident.

As it turns out, they should have called Kim.

“Damn! I know how to change a tire,” Kim, 38, commented on the post. “I would have so done this for you guys if I were invited.”

“I am personally inviting you next time and running over some nails,” Kourtney replied.

In response to a fan who questioned whether she could really change a tire, Kim revealed she picked up the skill years ago.

“I learned in high school and had to do it twice!” she tweeted.

Yes! I learned in high school and had to do it twice! https://t.co/cmgOl06ikC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2019

Although the sisters got caught in some snowy weather on the trip, they also found time to sizzle in swimwear.

On Monday, Kourtney posted a photo of her and Kendall lounging in a hot tub, sipping on hot chocolate in matching thong bikinis.

“What’s hotter than hot chocolate?” she captioned the shot.