Kim Kardashian West is speaking out.

Hours after British outlet The Sun reported that her ex-boyfriend Ray J allegedly made bold claims about their sexual history during a night out in London earlier this week, the reality star hopped online to weigh in on the situation.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

In response to a fan who wrote that the singer’s admissions seemingly proved “he is suffering from low self-esteem,” Kardashian wrote that she thought it was a sign of something else entirely.

“Or shows he’s a pathological liar,” she wrote of her ex, with whom she was in a 2003 sex tape, adding three crying with laughter emojis.

Proving that she wasn’t bothered by the report, she wrote: “You actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me!”

Or shows he’s a pathological liar 😂😂😂 you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

During the night out, Ray J claimed Kardashian West was picky when it came to being intimate, The Sun reported.

“Kim and I had fun times — marathon sessions. But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her make-up if she did,” he remarked, according to the outlet. “She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood. She was wild — there was a red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys.”

A rep for Ray J did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Is Pamela Anderson & Kourtney Is Ariana: See the Rest of the KarJenners’ Halloween Costumes

During a recent interview, Kardashian West revealed that her husband Kanye West had actually been warned not to date her because of the sex tape.

“We’ve been through a lot together. You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like [2002 or 2003]. I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.’ Everyone told him that,” she told Van Jones during an interview on Be Woke Vote.

Luckily, the rapper didn’t listen.

“To me, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know that it’s going to be okay.’ And he always was that strength for me. So I’ll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me,” the 38-year-old mother of three added.

Ray J married Princess Love in August 2016.