Kim Kardashian West has joined the slew of celebrities speaking out against President Donald Trump’s administration’s policy of separating children from their parents when they illegally cross at the border, which the president reversed on Thursday by signing an executive order.

“I think it’s heartbreaking. I think it’s so sad,” the 37-year-old reality star told KTLA. “It’s heartbreaking. I don’t know what I would do if those were my children.”

Despite her recent meeting with Trump that led to the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson — the 63-year-old great-grandmother who spent 21 years in prison on a first-time, nonviolent drug charge — Kardashian West said she doesn’t have any leverage to influence the president on every matter.

“I do see people have been tweeting me about that, like, ‘Can you help with this?’ ” she explained. “I don’t work for the White House. I don’t have influence.”

Kardashian West continued, “And I’ve always been very open and honest with there are a lot of things and policies that I don’t agree with, and I’ve always been honest from the start with the whole White House team about that. I stayed really focused on the case of Alice Johnson and prison reform, and I would love to help out there. If there’s anything that I can do, I obviously would do it, but I don’t have that power.”

In a Today interview that aired last week, Kardashian West met Johnson for the first time and opened up about getting involved in the great-grandmother’s case.

“It became this mission that I just didn’t want to give up,” the KKW Beauty mogul said of getting her legal team involved in Johnson’s case. “I think to some people it might seem like, ‘Okay, Kim made a phone call to the president.’ ”

She continued, “We had been in talks and working on this for seven months.”

On June 6, Johnson was released from a federal prison in Aliceville, Alabama, where she had been serving her sentence.

After over 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border, Trump signed an executive order reversing his administration’s policy on Thursday.

“We are keeping families together,” Trump said in the Oval Office, where he was joined by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Vice President Mike Pence.

“This will solve that problem. At the same time, we are keeping a very powerful border and it continues to be a zero-tolerance. We have zero tolerance for people who enter our country illegally,” he said.

As CNN pointed out, in signing the order, Trump “officially reversed his debunked argument that he had no authority to stop separations of undocumented immigrant families at the border.”