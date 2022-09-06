Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Pete Davidson 'Such a Good Person' and 'a Cutie'

There's no bad blood between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

In a conversation with Interview Magazine published Tuesday, more than a month after her split from the Saturday Night Live alum, Kardashian revealed her true feelings about her ex.

When editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg made a BDE ("big d--- energy") joke and suggested Davidson as a future Interview cover star, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder responded, "He's a cutie."

She added, "He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore. I'm excited for what he has coming up."

Kardashian and Davidson first started conversations when they kissed during a sketch on her SNL hosting debut last October. Later that month, they were first romantically linked when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm. Davidson formally confirmed his relationship with Kardashian to PEOPLE in February, calling her his girlfriend.

In August, Davidson and Kardashian ended their relationship after nine months together, a source told PEOPLE. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," the insider said. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

In an episode of The Kardashians' first season on Hulu, Kardashian explained how she first connected with Davidson — and her intentions behind reaching out first.

"So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh, s---. Maybe I just need to try something different!'"

Kardashian said it wasn't an immediate connection, based on Davidson not appearing at her SNL afterparty. "But Pete does not come to my after-party — everyone was at my after-party — [he] does not give me the time of day, so a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number? And they were like, 'Yeah,'" she continued.

"I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my...'"

Kim then said to the cameras, "I was just basically DTF [down to f---]."

Neither Kim nor Pete has commented on their split publicly.