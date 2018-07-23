Kim Kardashian Brings Kanye West to the Hospital for the Flu: Report

Kanye West reportedly had a brief stay in the hospital over the weekend to treat a bad bout of the flu.

Kim Kardashian took her husband to a hospital in the San Fernando Valley for a “short time” on Sunday, according to TMZ.

A rep for the rapper did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Jamie McCarthy/Getty

West, 41, and Kardashian, 37, attended rapper Pusha T’s wedding to longtime love Virginia Williams at the historic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach on Saturday, joining A-list guests like Pharrell Williams, Fabolous, The Dream and Trey Songz.

Kardashian looked glamorous in a glittery gold minidress, while West rocked a tuxedo.

From left: Kanye West, Pusha T, Virginia Williams and Kim Kardashian Adam Barnes Photography

Earlier in the summer, West helped squash the beef between Pusha and Drake that resulted in the newlywed outing the Canadian rapper’s secret child.

West released his eighth studio album, Ye, in June — five months after he and Kardashian welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago.