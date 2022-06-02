Thursday's episode of The Kardashians showed Kris Jenner manifesting an award win by keeping an actual Emmy in her office

Kim Kardashian Bought Kris Jenner an Emmy Award: 'Fake It 'Til You Make It'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kris Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kris Jenner dreams of winning her very own Emmy Award one day — and thanks to daughter Kim Kardashian, for now she can at least enjoy what it feels like one to have one in her office.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian questioned the family matriarch, 66, as Jenner film her first MasterClass episode: "Why do you have an Emmy behind you?"

"Well, you know what? You put it out there and it just might happen," said Jenner.

Khloé interjects with a laugh. "Oh, it's fake?"

"No, it's a real Emmy," replied Jenner. "Kim gave it to me for my 60th birthday. … You can buy them. Kim bid for it in an auction."

"Oh, so it's a real Emmy, it's just not yours," Khloé added, after Jenner admitted she couldn't remember who the Emmy first belonged to.

"Fake it til you make it," Jenner responded.

kris jenner kim Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick was at the meeting, too, and suggested Jenner add an Oscar to her lineup.

The family's first reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was never nominated for an Emmy Award when it aired from 2007 to 2021. The show aired 20 seasons before the family launched their new Hulu series — simply titled The Kardashians — in April.

So far, the new series has touched on a handful of dramatic topics in the Kardashian family's life — as well as those that took over entertainment news. Kourtney's lavish proposal to Travis Barker was featured, and Kim's budding relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson have been covered on the show.

