Kim Kardashian Left Bleeding After Fight with Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian has reached her breaking point — and there seems to be no turning back now.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters are left shocked and in tears in the aftermath of the brawl between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Do you think I want to come into this negative environment every f—- day?” says Kourtney in the clip immediately after the fight. “When I don’t see you at filming, you’re completely fine when we’re not in this environment.”

When Kim tells Kourtney to “go,” the eldest sister shoots back, “I don’t want to be near your fat a–.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Production on KUWTK ‘Shut Down for a Week’ After Brawl with Sister Kourtney

Image zoom Keeping Up With the Kardashian/E! Entertainment

On the season 18 premiere, Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, got into an aggressive argument stemming from Kourtney’s boundaries when it comes to filming the reality show. After Kim accused her sister of not having a strong work ethic, the fight escalated.

During a confessional interview, Kourtney said she reached her boiling point during the argument.

“I don’t understand why there’s all this judgment about the way we each want to live our lives. We should be accepted for what we each want to do. It’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they’re so critical of me,” she said. “Every day I’m coming in I’m like, ‘Why am I choosing to be in this environment?’ and I think I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Throws a Water Bottle at Kim Kardashian During Expletive-Filled Fight on KUWTK

Image zoom Keeping Up With the Kardashians/ Youtube

But while tensions between the sisters have been mounting for some time, Khloé Kardashian says she never excepted things to turn physical.

“I think Kim and I both are really surprised as to how things escalated so quickly,” she says. “We don’t really know where all of this has come from. We know that there has been friction recently, but I don’t think any of us knew it was this bad and heavy.

In one shot, Kim is seen with scratches and blood on her arm.

“It’s really surprising that it’s gone this far,” adds Khloé.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!