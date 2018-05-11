Kanye West Smiles on Low-Key BBQ Date with Kim Kardashian in Wyoming

From the Met Gala to the BBQ shop!

After a quick trip to New York City — where she attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute benefit — Kim Kardashian West has returned to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to be by husband Kanye West‘s side as he finishes up his new albums (due June 1).

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians couple was photographed Thursday leaving a BBQ restaurant, smiling while chatting with a fan outside.

Both were dressed comfortably, West in a black sweatsuit and Kardashian West in an oversized navy jacket and green hoodie.

West first escaped to Wyoming on May 2 after an explosive couple weeks in the spotlight; he fueled headlines for his Twitter antics and comments he made during a live TMZ interview when he called slavery “a choice.”

A KUWTK source told PEOPLE that his wife “happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole.”

“She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” the source said. “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

“Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye,” the insider continued. “She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye.”

The KKW Beauty mogul left Wyoming on Friday, flying to Las Vegas for a Cher concert with some of her former high school classmates. She then traveled to the Big Apple to attend the Met Gala with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mother Kris Jenner.

She also taped an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that aired Friday. On the show, she joked that her husband’s outbursts resulted in her first grey hair. “I am blaming that on him,” Kardashian West said, adding later that “he’s doing really good!”

The mom of three admitted later she wasn’t fully aware of the anxiety plaguing the rapper following her ordeal being held at gunpoint during the 2016 Paris robbery.

“He always is so strong,” she said. “Obviously he made a lot of changes with our security detail … but as far as emotionally, he always was really strong, and my rock.”

“Now I can read the reports of what the people in jail said … they said they had been following me for two years, and that’s crazy,” she continued. “There was a couple dozen people involved, so they definitely were such a machine that they figured out when he wasn’t going to be there.”

A source told PEOPLE that while Kardashian West was in New York City, the couple’s children — North, 4½, Chicago, 3 months, and son Saint, 2 — were taken care of by nannies as West focused on finishing multiple albums.

While she seems to be enjoying her return to Wyoming — even documenting all of the breathtaking scenery around her — an end to her staycation is seemingly in sight. According to the insider, Kardashian plans on returning to Los Angeles for Mother’s Day so she can celebrate with Kris and her sisters.