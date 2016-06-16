The reality star spent the day at the theme park to celebrate daughter North West's birthday

Kim Kardashian West Completely Loses It Riding the Tower of Terror at Disneyland for the First Time

On Wednesday, the reality star took her daughter North West to the theme park to celebrate her third birthday and it truly was the happiest place on earth until Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason, 6, insisted Kim and Kourtney try out the infamous elevator drop ride with him.

Of course, being the Kardashians, the two documented the entire thing on social media. (Kim, 35, even livestreamed it. Now that’s multitasking.)

Kim’s reaction? Well, you’ll just have to see for yourself in the following videos – which contain some NSFW language.

As for Northie? She was waiting safely outside with dad Kanye West, 38, the whole time – but she shouldn’t be getting any ideas about trying her hand at the Tower of Terror anytime soon, or ever.

“I’ll never do that again,” Kim vowed when she got off, grabbing North. “My bubs, my Princess Aurora, I will never let you do that ride.”

That being said, the excursion was still a great time and a source told PEOPLE Thursday that the family “had a fun day celebrating North’s birthday.”

“The kids have all been to the park several times and have their favorite rides,” said the insider. “They had fun on rides like the Mad Tea Party, King Arthur Carrousel and the Jungle Cruise.”

“Kim and Kanye seemed great,” added the source. “Kourtney and Scott had fun too, but were not affectionate.”