Kim Kardashian Asks for 'Compassion' as She Addresses Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim Kardashian West said in a statement

Kim Kardashian West has spoken out after husband Kanye West posted a series of alarming tweets this week, including since-deleted claims about himself and his family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian, 39, addressed the news in a lengthy note posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday morning, asking fans for "compassion" as she publicly addressed her husband's diagnosis for the first time.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she said. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at time can cause strong opinions and emotions," she continued. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true," she wrote. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."

West, 43, seemed to reference his wife's statement before it was released, tweeting late Tuesday night, "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that's not what a wife should do." (He has since deleted the post.)

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

On Monday, the rapper asked both Kardashian and Jenner, 64, to contact him, claiming on Twitter they were trying to "lock me up."

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," he tweeted, referring to his comments about daughter North during his first campaign rally over the weekend. (He announced July 4 that he was running for president in the 2020 election.)

"Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya'll tried to lock me up," he continued, seemingly referring to his mother-in-law and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. A few minutes later, he added, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

"If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why," he wrote in another tweet.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children Kim Kardashian/instagram

West — who was in Wyoming as of Tuesday — touched on other subjects in the Twitter spree, and mentioned Kardashian's 2007 profile for Playboy, declaring that his children would never pose for the publication. "I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God I'm at the ranch ... come and get me," he wrote.

The tweets continued on Tuesday night, with the rapper tweeting that he had been looking to end his marriage since since November 2018, when Kardashian consulted with rapper Meek Mill during a criminal justice reform summit.

West also called out Jenner — whom he nicknamed "Kris Jong-Un" — tweeting: "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that's not what a wife should do."

The couple wed in 2014 and share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2½, and sons Saint, 4½, and Psalm, 14 months.

West's string of tweets come after he brought up his eldest child during his rally on Sunday, when he said that he and Kardashian considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant in 2012.

"In the Bible, it says, 'Thou shall not kill,' " he said. "I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything ... and she said, 'I'm pregnant.' And I said, 'Yes!' And then I said, ‘Uh oh.' "

"She was crying … and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," he went on. "I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby,’ and I said ‘We’re gonna have this child.' "

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," he continued. "She stood up and she protected that child."

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West with daughter North Kim Kardashian/instagram

On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian wasn't happy about her husband's overnight tweeting, including the claim that her mother can't see their four children.

"She was most upset that [Kanye] said that Kris isn't allowed around the kids," the source said. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Kris is an important part of the kids' lives and Kim loves the bond they have. She's 100 percent allowed around the kids."

Representatives for Kardashian and West have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with her children Kim Kardashian/instagram

According to the source, Kardashian "couldn't believe that he tweeted all of that."

"She feels that it's disrespectful, not only to her, but her family. She feels that she has been nothing but respectful to him throughout their marriage. She has stood beside him again and again, no matter how ridiculous it seemed. And if she didn't like what he was doing or if she disagreed with the things he said, she kept her mouth shut," the source said. "She's at the end of her rope and trying to decide what to do next.”

Still, the source said the star is sensitive towards her husband, who seemingly confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018. After he announced his intention to run for president, PEOPLE learned that those in West's inner circle were concerned about his mental health.

"She wants him to get well, she doesn't want him to be like this," the source said. "She's really upset right now."