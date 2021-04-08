TikTok star Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian became fast friends last summer after meeting through a mutual friend

Kim Kardashian Asks Addison Rae If She's 'Hooking Up' with Kourtney Kardashian in KUWTK Sneak Peek

What do 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian and 20-year-old TikToker Addison Rae have in common?

"We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison," Khloé, 36, says, referring to Kourtney's newfound friendship with the social media star. "So we invited Addison over for lunch, but without Kourtney, because we just want to ask a couple of questions and get to know her more."

"We just want to feel around a little bit," Kim adds.

At lunch, the family proceeds to grill Rae (née Addison Easterling) on her background. "Wait so where are you from, like what's your story?" asks Kim, 40.

"Louisiana," she replies, as Kris asks when she moved to Los Angeles (December) and whether she lives with her parents (Yes).

The questions from everyone continue — "Have you ever been arrested? What's your blood type? What is your credit score? Do you have siblings?" — so quickly that Rae doesn't have a chance to reply.

"Oh my god you guys, are you interrogating this poor girl?" Kendall, 25, interjects before the questions transition to being about her relationship with Kourtney.

"So what does Kourtney tell you about us?" Kim asks, while Kris wants to know "Who's her favorite?" and Khloé says, "What the f--- do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?"

Kim then reveals that the family wasn't sure at first if their relationship was friendly or romantic.

"Honestly at the beginning we were like wait are they … hooking up? If it was like that kind of relationship," she says.

"That was the elephant in the room," Scott confirms.

"No we're not!" Addison insists as Scott says, "It's okay if you are — nobody judges."

"It's just very weird that that's what the impression was," Addison says.

Kendall then interrupts the interrogation again — "Oh my god you guys, this is making me uncomfortable."

As fans know, Rae and Kourtney became fast friends last summer after meeting through a mutual friend. They've hung out on multiple occasions with Kourtney even appearing in several of Rae's TikTok videos.