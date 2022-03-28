"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard," Kim Kardashian said

Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Her Controversial Advice for Women in Business: 'I'm Really Sorry'

Kim Kardashian is clarifying her controversial advice for women in business.

Earlier this month, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul advised women to "get your f--king ass up and work" in a Variety profile. The remark was met with heavy criticism on social media, even becoming a joke at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Kardashian is now addressing the comment in a sit-down interview for Good Morning America, which will be included in an ABC Primetime Special on the Kardashian-Jenner family airing on April 6.

"Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it," she told GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts. "It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite I came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

Kardashian then shared the true advice that she meant to give during the interview.

"The advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success," she said. "And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. And you can, if you put in a lot of really hard work."

Kardashian explained that she never intended to put women down with her original comment, saying: "It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard."

"I know that they do. It was taken out of context," she added. "But I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

During the Variety interview, Kardashian said that it "seems like nobody wants to work these days."

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work," she added. "Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life."

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian's remark "was not a message directed at women" but "a statement in response to the notion that anyone with a reality show and social media following can be successful overnight — that it's super easy what she did."

"Her message to anyone who wants to be successful in building a business or brand having come from that very specific space — reality show or social media fame — is to work hard. It's not easy," the source continues. "Kim found that every door closed for her for the longest time because there is such a negative attitude towards reality TV and with her sex tape."

Over the years, the mother of four has built up quite the empire through her many business endeavors, including her KKW beauty line and SKIMS. The "majority of her team consists of women and she has them to thank for everything," the insider says.

"Her statement was never intended to be a general blanket statement or to even allude to the idea that women don't already work hard," the insider adds. "And she's sorry that it was received in that way."