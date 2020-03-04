Kim Kardashian to Visit White House After Trump Commutes Life Sentences of 3 'Deserving Women'

Kim Kardashian West will be back on Capitol Hill today.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is studying to become a lawyer and making prison reform her main focus, announced her next visit to the White House on Wednesday morning. She will be joined by Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender whose life sentence she successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute in 2018, as well as three other recently freed female inmates.

“President Trump commuted the sentences of three really deserving women,” she tweeted. “I didn’t hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stores [sic]! I have the pleasure of spending the day with these women today along with @AliceMarieFree who helped to pick these women.”

The first woman, Crystal Munoz, “was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to posses & distribute marijuana. She left behind a five month old baby & was pregnant,” Kardashian West tweeted. “Crystal was shackled by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter. Her case was highlighted in the First Step Act … which banned the degrading and inhumane treatment of shackling female prisoners during childbirth.”

The second woman, Judith Negron, “was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud,” the reality star said. “After trial she received the longest sentence ever given to a female for a white collar crime. A mother, she left behind two young sons. This was Judith’s first ever offense. Wardens and staff alike spoke glowingly of the incredible contributions Judith made to the prison while incarcerated.”

The third woman, Tynice Hall, “was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a first time non violent drug conspiracy,” according to Kardashian West. “Her boyfriend at the time used her house for his illegal drug activities. She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3 year old son. Tynice rehabilitated herself and prepared for a future outside of prison by completing numerous classes and becoming certified in various trades.”

“How amazing is @AliceMarieFree for being so involved and now helping to free other women!!!!” she continued. “Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!”

Over the last two years, Kardashian West has been working with author and CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, cofounders of #cut50, a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform, for months, visiting prisons, petitioning governors and attending meetings at the White House.

She revealed in an interview with Vogue last year that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though she did attend Pierce College in L.A., she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If Kardashian West passes the baby bar, she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

During an appearance on Good Morning America last month, she gave an update on her progress.

“I just finished year one,” she revealed. “I’m about to take the baby bar in a few months, which is a necessity in order to continue on for the next three years in California. So it feels good, having finished year one. It’s very hard!”