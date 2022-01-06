Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Pictured in the Bahamas Together Enjoying Post-New Year's Vacation

The pair, who have been linked since October, was photographed in the Bahamas on Wednesday with huge smiles on their faces

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are starting off 2022 with some rest and relaxation!

The pair, who have been romantically linked since Oct. 2021, jetted off to the Bahamas for a post-New Years vacation and were photographed after enjoying a boat trip at the tropical destination on Wednesday afternoon.

For the occasion, Davidson, 28, wore a beige sweatshirt and matching beige shorts with a navy jacket and sunglasses. He completed his look with socks, sandals and a black Louis Vuitton backpack.

Kardashian, 41, opted for ripped black jeans and a matching black top that featured a plunging neckline. The reality star accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a fuzzy black clutch.

The duo was photographed as they arrived at the dock and they appeared to be in good spirits with big smiles on their faces.

They also remained close to one another in the images as they made their way down the boardwalk.

Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

That outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during the SKIMS mogul's SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9. The duo has been going strong ever since.

Though they live across the country from each other (she's in Los Angeles, he's in New York), Kardashian and Davidson have made plenty of efforts to see each other, including a recent rendezvous in Staten Island, where the couple had a romantic dinner and a movie date on Dec. 18.

As the new year kicked off, a source recently told PEOPLE that their relationship is showing no signs of slowing down.

"Kim is so into him," the source said about the entrepreneur, who split from Kanye West last January. "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."

"They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," the source added. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."

Another insider also told PEOPLE that Davidson entering Kardashian's life has been a refreshing welcome after her difficult split from West, with whom she shares four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," says the insider. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."