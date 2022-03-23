Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been linked since October of last year

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Seen Landing in L.A. After a Brief Stop in New York

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are back on the west coast!

After making a brief stop in New York, the two were seen getting off a plane in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

In the photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, opted for a casual look, donning a full black ensemble including a hoodie and puffer vest. She accessorized with black sunglasses while pulling her hair back into a ponytail.

Davidson, 28, also kept it comfy, wearing a gray hoodie with a pair of black sweats and a vest.

Their recent outing follows Kardashian's trip to Florida, where she made a statement in an all-pink ensemble following the launch of her SKIMS Swim pop-up shop in Miami on Saturday.

The mother of four sported a bubblegum-hued bandeau top, matching high-waisted boot pants that showed off her toned abs, and a set of delicate, wrist-length gloves to celebrate the occasion.

Earlier in the evening, the fashion mogul got all glammed up to attend a party in Miami's Design District celebrating the launch. She kept her monochromatic theme going with a metallic bikini top paired with matching pants and accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

While Kardashian was in Miami for the weekend, Davidson had a "wild" boys' night with Scott Disick and friends, according to Instagram.

In a clip shared to Disick's Instagram Story, the Saturday Night Live star appeared with a bored expression on his face after revealing he was the only one still awake while the Talentless founder, 38, and two other pals fell asleep watching Sandra Bernhard's film The King of Comedy.

"Boyz night was wild," Disick wrote over the video, adding four sleeping-in-bed emojis.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian opened up about their relationship — which she confirmed on Instagram earlier this month — jokingly telling the longtime talk show host, "I guess it's not official until you post."