Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands at The Kardashians Premiere in L.A.

Pete Davidson supported Kim Kardashian at the premiere of her family's new reality show The Kardashians Thursday

Kim Kardashian brought boyfriend Pete Davidson to the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Thursday night.

The pair were seen holding hands while at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Kardashian wore a sleek, body-hugging silver dress while Davidson kept things casual with a black blazer over a white t-shirt.

Later that month, the two were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California. They were with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

pete davidson, kim kardashian Credit: backgrid

The mom of four and the comedian have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including when they spent time in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate Davidson's birthday in November, and when the duo had a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York — Davidson's home turf — in December.

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian's romance with Davidson is just what she needs amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper last February after nearly seven years of marriage. Kardashian and West, 44, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

In February, Davidson referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" publicly for the very first time while chatting with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams.

During her sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, which aired Wednesday night, the mother of four said she feels "at peace" amid her romance.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian said. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Also during the interview, Roberts asked momager Kris Jenner about her thoughts on Davidson dating her daughter. "Pete's great, Pete's great," Jenner said. "He's a really nice guy."

Khloé Kardashian added, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."