Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Dinner at Jeff Bezos' L.A. Home

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian had a coffee date with Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were among the guests at Jeff Bezos' dinner party on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, rode together in Kardashian's car and stayed at the billionaire's estate for hours before being spotted arriving at Davidson's Beverly Hills hotel, TMZ reports.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that the meeting was tied to Hillary and Chelsea's upcoming Apple TV+ series. According to Deadline, the show is titled Gutsy Women and inspired by their bestselling novel The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience. The docuseries will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women.

Dinner at Bezos' home is the latest of a string of outings for Kardashian and Davidson.

Earlier this month, the couple was spotted holding hands after grabbing a pizza at Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles. They also picked up ice cream from a nearby drugstore to complete the casual night out. Kardashian wore tight leather pants and a sweatshirt for the occasion, while Davidson was dressed in a T-shirt and hoodie.

The pair first sparked romance rumors last October, when they were seen holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Kardashian and Davidson are "both really cuddly and affectionate with each other," adding, "Kim is so into him."

"They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," said the source. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."

An insider also told PEOPLE that Davidson entering Kardashian's life has been a refreshing welcome after her split from Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.