Kim Kardashian Is Willing to 'Save' Marriage with Kanye West 'for Their Kids,' Source Says

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are trying to make their marriage work.

After sources told PEOPLE that the reality star, 39, made a trip to Cody, Wyoming, to tell her rapper husband, 43, face to face that "their marriage is over and to say goodbye," a source now says Kardashian is willing to repair their marriage.

Though West had been ignoring Kardashian prior to their emotional meetup, the pair have been more in touch since she returned to Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE.

"After Kim left Cody, she and Kanye have been talking more. She feels like she did reach him on some levels during that trip," the source says. "Before the trip, she was ready to end her marriage. But Kanye has been listening to her concerns. He has made some promises to her. Kim still sees divorce as a last resort. She is not there yet."

"Kanye suggested that they take a family trip together and Kim agreed. She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage," adds the source. "It's all very complicated though. Kim wants him to get proper help and Kanye still doesn't want to. Kim is just taking things day by day right now. She isn't sure if their marriage can be saved, but she is willing to keep trying for their kids."

The source explains that the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole wants West to "get proper help" as they remain concerned for his mental health.

"Kim's family is supporting her as usual. They hate seeing her upset and struggling though," says the source. "Although they understand that bipolar disorder is something very complex, Kanye causes a lot of hurt for the whole family. Everyone wants him to get proper help."

On Thursday, a source said Kardashian felt "torn" about her marriage and at a loss on how to make their relationship work. "She isn't getting back what she needs from Kanye," the source said at the time, noting that the pair's children — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months — are her priority.

"Kim is very torn," the source added. "The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers."

Reps for Kardashian and West did not return PEOPLE's requests for comment at the time.

West recently issued a public apology to Kardashian on Twitter, writing: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian "feels trapped" in her marriage, even though she "loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life." According to the source, Kardashian "knows that it's not healthy for her to be around him now."

"And it's honestly not healthy for the kids," the source said. "He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father. ... Kim wants the best for Kanye, and she will always want what's best for him."