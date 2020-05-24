The Cutest Throwback Photos from the Start of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship

The couple started dating in 2012, married in 2014 and share four children together, but even one of Hollywood's biggest power couples had to start somewhere ... 

By Andrea Wurzburger
May 24, 2020 09:00 AM

1 of 19

Way Back When

Chris Weeks/WireImage

Before they were Kimye, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were just friends. They met in 2004, but wouldn't collaborate until 2008, when Kim dressed as Princess Leia for a project Kanye was working on with Comedy Central. 

Here's a photo of the pair from way back in 2007.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Before Kimye Was Kimye

Kim posted this photo of herself with her future husband together in "2009. Maybe 2008 I can't remember," according to her caption.

3 of 19

Friendly Kisses

DAVID X. PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty

In 2009, Kim attended the Y-3 show at New York Fashion Week and ended up sitting next to Kanye. Kim was still dating Reggie Bush at the time. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Supportive Girlfriend

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Fast forward to March 2012, when Kim attended West's Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Rumors started swirling following Kim's Oct. 2011 divorce from husband of 72 days Kris Humphries that Kim was dating West, and the pair started to hang out publicly. 

Advertisement

5 of 19

Laugh It Out

Harry How/Getty

Kim and Kanye shared a laugh at a Lakers Game in May 2012. 

6 of 19

Doting Boyfriend

Anthony Harvey/Getty

In May 2012, they attended the Cannes Film Festival together, where Kanye fixed Kim's hair on the red carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

A Hand to Hold

Trago/FilmMagic

Get you a man who looks at you the way that Kanye looks at Kim. Here, the pair held hands in Paris in July 2012.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Date Night

WENN

Kim and Kanye attended the 2012 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation in October 2012, where they looked exceedingly smitten with one another. 

Advertisement

9 of 19

Under the Sea

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

True love is going along with your girlfriend's Halloween costume idea. Kim dressed up as a mermaid while Kanye played along in a sailor outfit in 2012. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

All Dressed Up

John Parra/WireImage

Think that's impressive? He went even more all out a few nights later when he dressed as Batman opposite Kim's Catwoman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

New Year's Kiss

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The pair rang in the New Year together with a kiss in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

All Smiles

Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Bring on 2013!  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

Selfie Time

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

It wouldn't be a Kim Kardashian gallery without a few selfies, right? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Love Birds

Kardashian posted a  throwback photo of the pair "before we had kids" in Mexico in 2012. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

Met Gala Looks Through the Years

2013 also marked the beginning of the couple's string of memorable Met Gala red carpet looks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

I've Got You, Babe

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kanye and a (blonde) Kim walked arm-in-arm in Paris in Sept. 2013. They welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Birthday Babe

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The pair celebrated Kim's 33rd birthday at Tao Las Vegas in October 2013, just before Kanye proposed at San Francisco's AT&T Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Smoldering Hot

Perfecting their smizes for the camera.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

They Do

On May 24, 2014, the power couple finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, and are still going strong.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com