The Cutest Throwback Photos from the Start of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship
The couple started dating in 2012, married in 2014 and share four children together, but even one of Hollywood's biggest power couples had to start somewhere ...
Way Back When
Before they were Kimye, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were just friends. They met in 2004, but wouldn't collaborate until 2008, when Kim dressed as Princess Leia for a project Kanye was working on with Comedy Central.
Here's a photo of the pair from way back in 2007.
Before Kimye Was Kimye
Kim posted this photo of herself with her future husband together in "2009. Maybe 2008 I can't remember," according to her caption.
Friendly Kisses
In 2009, Kim attended the Y-3 show at New York Fashion Week and ended up sitting next to Kanye. Kim was still dating Reggie Bush at the time.
Supportive Girlfriend
Fast forward to March 2012, when Kim attended West's Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Rumors started swirling following Kim's Oct. 2011 divorce from husband of 72 days Kris Humphries that Kim was dating West, and the pair started to hang out publicly.
Laugh It Out
Kim and Kanye shared a laugh at a Lakers Game in May 2012.
Doting Boyfriend
In May 2012, they attended the Cannes Film Festival together, where Kanye fixed Kim's hair on the red carpet.
A Hand to Hold
Get you a man who looks at you the way that Kanye looks at Kim. Here, the pair held hands in Paris in July 2012.
Date Night
Kim and Kanye attended the 2012 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation in October 2012, where they looked exceedingly smitten with one another.
Under the Sea
True love is going along with your girlfriend's Halloween costume idea. Kim dressed up as a mermaid while Kanye played along in a sailor outfit in 2012.
All Dressed Up
Think that's impressive? He went even more all out a few nights later when he dressed as Batman opposite Kim's Catwoman.
New Year's Kiss
The pair rang in the New Year together with a kiss in Las Vegas.
All Smiles
Bring on 2013!
Selfie Time
It wouldn't be a Kim Kardashian gallery without a few selfies, right?
Love Birds
Kardashian posted a throwback photo of the pair "before we had kids" in Mexico in 2012.
Met Gala Looks Through the Years
2013 also marked the beginning of the couple's string of memorable Met Gala red carpet looks.
I've Got You, Babe
Kanye and a (blonde) Kim walked arm-in-arm in Paris in Sept. 2013. They welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013.
Birthday Babe
The pair celebrated Kim's 33rd birthday at Tao Las Vegas in October 2013, just before Kanye proposed at San Francisco's AT&T Park.
Smoldering Hot
Perfecting their smizes for the camera.
They Do
On May 24, 2014, the power couple finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, and are still going strong.