The outing comes after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently celebrated their daughter North's 7th birthday on their ranch in Cody, Wyoming

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Step Out for Nobu Date in Malibu After Wyoming Trip

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West enjoyed an afternoon date at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Tuesday.

The couple was photographed at the California hot spot, with Kim, 39, styling her newly dyed red tresses in a sleek ponytail.

She paired the look with a leather jacket, snakeskin pants and a snake-print mini bag. Kanye sported a camouflage shirt, black pants and an orange article of clothing over his nose and mouth as protection amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outing comes after Kanye raved over his wife and her accomplishments. The rapper penned a sweet note to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as beauty conglomerate Coty acquired 20 percent stake in Kim's KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the cosmetics and fragrance business at $1 billion.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," Kanye wrote on Twitter. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

In his tribute, Kanye also shared an image of fresh produce and flowers laid out in the sun.

"So blessed this is still life," he captioned. "So I made you this still life."

"We love you so much," the musician added.

Kim's latest partnership with Coty will help her expand the KKW Beauty brand into more categories including skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products, while also bringing the items into more global markets, according to a news release.

The mom of four — who shares kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13-month-old, with Kanye — and her team will continue to lead all creative efforts of product and communications initiatives.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West

"Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand," Kim said in the release.

"This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world," she continued.

As for Kanye, he also recently made a massive business move by partnering with Gap to bring his YEEZY designs — which typically retail for hundreds of dollars and go for even higher prices on resell sites — to consumers at an accessible price point.

"YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER," the fashion designer confirmed on Twitter Thursday, sharing an image of the iconic Gap logo modified to feature the letters "YZY."

The YEEZY Gap line, which is expected to hit Gap stores and online in early 2021, will include a range of pieces for men, women and children.

Aside from their busy careers, the power couple recently rang in North's 7th birthday on their Cody, Wyoming, ranch.

North's birthday, June 15, was spent with horses and racing around the family's go-kart track, as shown in several snapshots Kim shared on her Instagram Story on Monday.

"North's Freesian [sic] horse," she wrote atop one photo of North standing next to her horse, which was followed by a close-up picture of the horse's gorgeous mane. "We have 14 gorgeous black Freesians [sic] on the ranch."

"North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style 🤠" Kim captioned a post featuring several more photos from the family trip.

In one, she and North both sit astride horses and sweetly hold each other's hand.