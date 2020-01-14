Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Sit Courtside as Khloé's Ex Tristan Thompson Takes on the Lakers

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West had front row seats Monday night as Tristan Thompson‘s team Cleveland Cavaliers unsuccessfully took on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

Kim, 39, shared moments from the night out on her Instagram Story, showing off her eccentric courtside ensemble.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted for glittery pointed-toe boots, which she paired with wide-leg snakeskin pants. Kim also wore a black puffer coat and styled her hair in a sleek half-up-half-down look.

In a different photo, Kim revealed her view of the players running across the court. The KKW Beauty founder also shared an up-close shot of Thompson (a center/power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers) in action.

Kim seemed to be pretty into the sport as fans on Twitter recorded her standing as Thompson, 28, shot a free throw at one point during the game.

Photos of Kim at the game show her happily cheering. However, it is not immediately clear if her excitement was in support of Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend or for the Lakers, who bested the Cavs 128 to 99.

The mother of four has long been an outspoken critic of Thompson’s relationship with her sister, especially after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February.

“Kim is the one who is really upset about this,” a source told PEOPLE after the incident. “She’s livid. She’s so angry, and she’s 100 percent on Khloé’s side. She’s there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it. They’ve been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they’re committed to supporting each other.”

In September, it appeared as though Kim and Thompson were on better terms after they were spotted at the same restaurant in New York City.

The surprising pair ate at Estiatorio Milos, the restaurant confirmed to PEOPLE.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kim was having dinner at the Midtown Manhattan restaurant while being filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Thompson arrived.

“Kim at dinner is boring, but Tristan ‘showing’ up makes things more interesting. It wasn’t a coincidence that Tristan showed up,” the source says.

The pair were joined by Kardashian’s close friends La La Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, and Simon Huck.

Kim’s date night with her husband on Monday comes after the rapper surprised Kim with an over-the-top, yet thoughtful present.

On Sunday, Kim showed off a custom necklace Kanye had made out of a sentimental text message he had previously sent Kim.

“If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me,” Kim wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her wearing the jewelry.

“He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out,” she added. “He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨.”

Along with the photo of the star wearing the necklace, Kim showed the original text message with her husband’s words that also featured a photo looking out the window of their Los Angeles home.

The “Flashing Light” rapper wrote in the message:

“This is your life.

Married with four kids.

Get people out of jail.

Cover of Vogue.

Go to church every week with your family.

Dreams come true.”