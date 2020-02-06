Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share a Sweet Kiss at the SKIMS Nordstrom Launch

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are packing on the PDA!

On Wednesday, Kardashian West, 39, and her rapper husband, 42, showed off their love for each other at the reality star’s launch of her SKIMS shapewear line at Nordstrom.

The couple looked very happy, holding hands and smiling.

At one point during the outing, Kardashian West and West shared a sweet kiss. The lovebirds tightly held on to each other while enjoying a quick smooch.

Kardashian announced on her Instagram Story Tuesday that she would be present for the launch at Nordstrom in New York City.

The KKW Beauty founder shared a plethora of moments from her big day on her Instagram Story, starting off with the blocks-long line of people waiting for the doors of Nordstrom to open.

Once inside, Kardashian West posted a video of the intimate sets, which come in a number of shades from fair to deep tones, adorning the walls of the store.

Costumers not only have the option to shop for shapewear, but also waist trainers, body tape and pasties.

Also included in the launch was a fashion show in which models of all shapes and sizes strutted up and down the escalators of the department store, wearing an array of SKIMS designs, including the sculpting bra, solution short, slip dress and open bust bodysuit.

The models all wore blunt-cut bobs and black pointed-toe heels.

Upon exiting the escalators, the models lined up atop a carpet platform in the middle of the store — reminiscent of West’s 2015 Yeezy Season 2 show.

After the launch, Kardashian shared a slideshow of other photos from the event on her Instagram, thanking “everyone who showed up.”

“The success of the products and the brand is because of you — and my team and I are so incredibly grateful. Our @SKIMS Solutionwear, Fits Everybody Bra and Underwear collection, boop tape, nipple covers and waist trainers are now officially available at select stores across the US and at Nordstrom.com,” Kardashian West wrote.

“We will be adding more stores and new products each month so be sure to follow @skims for all updates – you won’t want to miss out. When shopping @skims at @nordstrom be sure to share photos and your experience with us online. We will repost all of the best content. Thank you again!!! #skimsnordstrom🙏🏽💕” Kardashian West added.

Kardashian West, who said she’s been wearing shapewear her entire life but left like there was a hole in the market, opened up about what inspired her to launch SKIMS during a visit to Good Morning America on Wednesday morning. “I wanted to modernize it and make it a little more comfortable and durable,” she shared. “I’m so happy everyone loves it because it’s my baby. I put so much into it.”

At SKIMS‘ initial launch, the line consisted of bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, bodysuits, thermal leggings and more, retailing from $18 to $98. Since then, Kardashian West’s expanded into knitwear, cotton loungewear, mesh intimates, satin intimates and more. Everything is sold in sizes XXS to 5XL and in nine different tonal colors with even more shades coming as the brand continues to expand.

“I used to have to dye my shapewear with tea bags in the sink to get the right shade of nude that would blend into my skin,” Kardashian West previously told PEOPLE. “I’d blow dry it, then if it needed to make it a shade darker, I’d put more tea bags in again. I’ve only seen two colors — one standard nude and one black.”

She added: “I would create my own shapewear all the time to be my solutions for things. I feel like I’ve been designing shapewear for 15 years.”