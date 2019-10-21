Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Renew Vows After Psalm's Birth — and They're 'Done' Having Kids

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have more than one reason to celebrate.

On Sunday’s episode Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, ahead of their five-year wedding anniversary.

“Our surrogate is so amazing. She had the easiest delivery. She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me,” Kim said. “I feel so complete. I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I’m done.”

When Kim brought the baby to meet the rest of the Kardashian family at dinner, she explained how they chose Psalm’s name — and reveled the name they almost went with.

“His name was going to Ye, but Kanye didn’t like Ye because Ye it doesn’t mean anything,” she said. “We looked up every name in the bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel, and Kylie called at the last second and was like, ‘no!’ Pslam and Saint sound good together.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and baby Psalm

The couple are also parents to daughters Chicago, 19 months, and North, 6, plus son Saint, 3.

Kim said she wanted to do something extra-special to celebrate the couple’s five-year anniversary. While talking to Scott Disick, she expressed her gratitude for how much Kanye has “stepped up” since Psalm’s arrival.

“Things are definitely more chaotic like all the time, but I make it a serious point to spend time with him,” she said. “Kanye knows that I’ve had such anxiety with the new baby and everything going on. He’s stepped up so much and has been the most amazing dad, playing all the games with the kids and things like that.”

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

As a way to thank Kanye, Kim decided to throw a private vow renewal celebration on their anniversary, attended by her whole family.

“I think it’s so special that all four of our kids are here,” she said. “It’ll just be really sweet, and I’m excited that everyone is coming over.”

While the ceremony was not filmed, Kim, who wore a white dress for the occasion, read the opening line of the vows she wrote as a surprise for her husband on-camera.

“You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!