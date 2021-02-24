“What they want in life and for their kids doesn’t always match,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Have a Different Vision of the World,' Says Source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are navigating their parenting differences following the news of their split.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian, 40, officially filed for divorce from West, 43, on Friday, PEOPLE confirmed. According to a source, the parents of four are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody, neither is contesting the prenup in place, negotiations have progressed and they are nearing a settlement.

However, another source now tells PEOPLE that the couple are not always on the same page when it comes to their children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

"They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised," the source says for this week's issue. "Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen."

"Kim will continue with her projects and so will Kanye," the source adds. "What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match."

The recent divorce news comes after a rocky year for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper, including his unsuccessful presidential bid coming amid a new cycle in his bipolar disorder, and more public drama.

In January, however, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce from West.

"There are few secrets in that family, and everyone knew of the frustrations Kim endured with Kanye and his issues and rants," a source close to the family tells PEOPLE.

As for moving forward as a single mom, a third source says that Kardashian has long been balancing her family and work life.