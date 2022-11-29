Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced.

The SKIMS founder, 42, and the rapper, 45, have finalized their split, with the exes coming to an agreement about child custody and property, PEOPLE confirms.

The former couple will have "equal access" to their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The Grammy winner will pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children's educational and security expenses.

Both Kardashian and West waived spousal support.

The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children by participating in mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

The couple's assets, including their property, will be divided based upon their prenup.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The divorce finalization comes nine months after Kardashian was ruled legally single during a bifurcation hearing.

West had previously challenged Kardashian's request to be declared legally single, but said in a statement at the time that, "I've asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children."

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. Their marriage landed in crisis at the height of West's public outbursts in 2020 after he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

At the time, Kardashian addressed his bipolar disorder diagnosis in a rare public statement, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.

Then, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Months later, in December, she requested to be declared legally single. She also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored.

In court documents filed in February, Kardashian said, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The Kardashians star added, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."