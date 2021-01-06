On Tuesday, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian is preparing to divorce Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are in Counseling as She Prepares for Divorce: Source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doing everything they can to save their marriage.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, is preparing to divorce her rapper husband, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple is in marital therapy in an effort to salvage their relationship.

"Kim and Kanye are in counseling and exploring their options," says the source. "They have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made."

A second source adds that "it’s not over yet. They are still trying to see if the marriage can be saved."

Kardashian's famous family is also supporting her in whatever decision she and West make.

"Kris Jenner and Kim’s sisters are being as supportive as possible. They’ve seen Kim struggle over the last year and ultimately just want both her and Kanye to be happy, however that may look," says the second source.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children | Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

Kardashian and West wed in 2014 and share four children together: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce.

"He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," said a source, adding that West, 43, is bracing for a filing but doesn't know when it will take place.

"He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon," the source added.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Michel Dufour/WireImage

As to when Kardashian — who is working with top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser — will file, another source said that "it will happen eventually, but she’s waffling."

Reps for Kardashian and West did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

As the summer came to a close, the pair reunited in Los Angeles to spend time with their children. However, in September, another series of tweets from West appeared to land their marriage in trouble.

And by the year's end, the couple "very much live separate lives," a source told PEOPLE in December.