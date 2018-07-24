Kim Kardashian Jokes Adrienne Bailon Could've Been North's 'Auntie' While Watching Cheetah Girls

North West has a “new obsession,” and it hits a little close to home for mom Kim Kardashian West.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed fans on Instagram that her 5-year-old daughter was watching her new favorite movie: The Cheetah Girls.

The Disney Channel original film, about four young girls who form a musical girl group of the same name, premiered in 2003. It starred Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, and Adrienne Bailon.

Of course, one of those stars has a special connection to Kim. Bailon, 34, famously dated Kim’s brother Rob Kardashian for two years before splitting in 2009.

Adrienne Bailon and Kim Kardashian West Theo Wargo/WireImage

Adrienne Bailon and Rob Kardashian Michael Buckner/Getty

She’s remained on good terms with the Kardashians since (Rob’s sister Kourtney Kardashian was even Bailon’s “breakup buddy”). So Kim had no problem tagging Bailon on Instagram, and teasing her Monday night.

“North’s new obsession! #CheetahGirls,” Kim wrote on her Instagram story of the movie. “Should I break the news to North that this could have been her auntie?!?!?!”

The message left Bailon in stitches.

“Just woke up to this! LOL,” she wrote in a post shared to her own Instagram story, commenting on the videos Kim posted. “This hairstyle and this outfit. HYSTERICAL.”

“CHEETAHLICIOUS,” she added, quoting one of the movie’s iconic taglines.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The Cheetah Girls spawned two film sequels, one in 2006 and another in 2008. All based on the book series of the same name by Deborah Gregory, the titles inspired a slew of merchandise. Several hit soundtracks also sent the stars on a three nationwide tours.

On one of those tours, the actresses made a homemade horror movie called Meow. The three-part flick features cameos from both Kim and Rob.

“You have to watch,” Kim tweeted on Monday night, continuing her Cheetah Girls throwback.

“LOL,” Bailon responded, with adding crying laughing emoji.

So North requested we watch The Cheetah Girls movies tonight! And I found something really special… when they were on tour we made an epic horror movie called Meow and I found it on YouTube — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

Meow (Part 1) https://t.co/jjC9qqlbIm via @YouTube There’s 3 parts! You have to watch — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

Though Bailon’s relationship with Rob never lasted, she did carry a piece of her ex everywhere she went…. literally.

Bailon had his name tattooed on her posterior. And she didn’t just get his first name — she got his first, last and middle initial. She eventually got the tattoo removed, and in 2013 told her co-hosts on The Real that the ink wasn’t something she was proud of: “I don’t know what I was thinking.”

RELATED VIDEO: Adrienne Bailon Reveals the Details of Her Extravagant Paris Wedding