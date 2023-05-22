Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Always' Wants to Be in Love, but Has Committed to 'Take My Time' Dating Again

Kim Kardashian is not giving up on love.

The Kardashians star, 42, opened up about her romantic future during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, saying she is hopeful that she will find love again some day.

"I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone," she said. "I definitely will take my time. And I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

Asked specifically what she believes it would take to hold on to someone you love amid all the noise, Kardashian said, "I think just having that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given."

"I truly think someone is such a solid person when they have really grounded relationships. Grounded in love and relationships can be different things," she continued. "You know, sometimes you have your group of girlfriends that you love to go on vacation with, and then sometimes you have, you know, your other friends that you work really well with."

Kardashian added, "Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect around the, across the board, that's I think the number one thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Friendly Run-in at 2023 Met Gala, 9 Months After Split

But the SKIMS mogul said she doesn't "need people to make me happy" and is "not really ever searching for something."

"I'm really content. My babies make me happy, my family, my life. You know, experiences make me happy," she said. "But when you just look around and when there's like tension and stress, that is just not necessary from work, from relationships, from friends. And you just decide to be still and not try to please everyone."

"It becomes just really clear and you realize that you just wanna be happy and you wanna share this life and that these experiences with your group of people that you trust and you love, and who are super loyal," she noted.

Upon choosing herself and her happiness, the reality star noted that "so many opportunities just opened up and things that I never thought in a million years would come my way."

"It seemed like clear as day that the universe was rewarding me for choosing myself and elevating, like, getting to the next level in the video game. I had to get here and I was always like here just in my growth process," she said. "And once I chose myself, the universe is opening up for you and all these opportunities are coming my way. And those were the confirmations that I was heading in the right direction."

Kardashian then shared some of the ways she's continuing to ensure she's carving out time for herself.

"I get up really early. My morning workout really is my, I don't wanna say therapy session because it's not like I'm really communicating things, but even if I'm quiet and I'm in my zone, that's my mental health check every morning," she continued. "I love my workout. It keeps me sane. I can't say that enough. That's my time in the morning. Then, as soon as everyone starts to get up for school, the madness happens."

"It's about two hours of madness from getting four kids ready in the morning, fed, out the door and on to school. I drop off school every day and then I have a little bit of time, I'd say about 20 minutes, driving back where I just blast my music," she concluded. "I don't take any calls. That's my alone time. I love it. And any little glimpse I get like that, I just soak it in and then I get to the house and I start my full work day and I'm committed and focused."

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Kardashian had been married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011. She recently endured a messy divorce battle with Kanye West, from who she separated in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The exes — who share children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Following her split from 45-year-old rapper, Kardashian went on to date Pete Davidson. The pair split in August 2022 after nine months of dating, though they did recently have a friendly reunion while attending the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month.

And while Kardashian recently sparked dating rumors with newly single Tom Brady, the NFL pro's rep told PEOPLE that there's nothing romantic going on.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians' third season premieres Thursday on Hulu.