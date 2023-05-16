Kim Kardashian Is Accused of Having 'No Boundaries' or 'Respect' for Kourtney in Tense 'Kardashians' Teaser

Things aren't always peaceful between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Sisters will be sisters, and it will "all come out on the show," according to Kim, 42, in a new sneak peek for the Hulu series The Kardashians.

The latest teaser for the show's third season sees the reality TV siblings in a huge argument. This time around, accusations as well as attacks of one another's character are running rampant.

But it's certainly not an argument contained to just the two sisters. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has something to say about the rift.

"I don't want to fight with family," Kim, 42, says in the trailer, which was shared on the show's official Instagram account. "Bottom line."

It's Kourtney, 44, who seems to take issue with Kim, claiming that "there's no boundaries" and "there's no respect."

Kylie Jenner even gets involved, though she maintains she "sees both sides." Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, just wants the fighting to end.

Hulu

"As sisters, we have to uplift each other," the model says.

As mom Kris Jenner sheds tears, Khloé Kardashian questions: "How did we get here?"

A previous trailer for the new season gave more context to the blowout fight. It appears to have stemmed from the Poosh founder's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. Kourtney claimed the SKIMS mogul "used my wedding as a business opportunity."

But Kim debated the point with others in the family. "I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn't have been more mindful," she said.

Despite that, Kourtney was apparently "livid."

Season 3 of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu.