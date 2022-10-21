Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian!

The SKIMS mogul marked her 42nd birthday on Friday, and the list of tributes from loved ones began bright and early. To kick off the social media celebrations, Kris Jenner shared a sweet video compilation of Kim's birthdays past — which began in childhood, and ended with clips of Kim as a fashion icon and mother.

In it, a young Kimberly is seen holding Kourtney Kardashian's hand, blowing out birthday candles, singing, posing for the camera and expressing joy for her life. "Once upon a time, there was a little girl, and she was happy," a young Kim tells the camera. Many of the clips appear to be filmed and narrated by Kim's later father, Robert Kardashian.

Kris, 66, accompanied the video with an emotional caption that celebrates Kim's strength and success.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!!" Kris wrote. "You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything."

The mother added, "You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out! You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of."

Kris also took the opportunity to thank Kim for the light she's brought to the Kardashian family's life. "Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do," Kris added. "I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year. I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy."

Kim's 9-year-old daughter, North West, also got in on the action with a TikTok posted to her and her mom's joint account late Thursday night in which they took turns lip-syncing to "Remember" by Becky Hill and David Guetta and the caption: "Moms birthday TikTok 🥳"