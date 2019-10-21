Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Kim's 39th Birthday: 'You've Written Your Own Set of Rules'

Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian West!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 39 on Monday and, as has become tradition, her famous family flooded social media with sweet birthday tributes.

Khloé Kardashian, 35, dedicated an extensive slideshow to her sister along with a heartfelt caption.

“It’s your birthday @kimkardashian!!!” she began. “There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few. For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you.”

“You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love,” she continued. “You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, you leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full.”

“I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated!” she added. “We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me.”

Kylie Jenner, 22, shared a photo of the two sisters from one of their makeup collaborations.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister,” she captioned the post. “I’m so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched ♥️ i love you in this life and beyond!!”

Kendall Jenner, 23, posted several photos of Kim on her Instagram Story, including one of the two sisters from back in the day. And of course, family matriarch Kris Jenner was up bright and early to celebrate the big day.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian! You are such a force of nature,” she gushed on Instagram. “You are an incredible daughter, mommy, wife friend and sister. Thank you for shining your bright light on everyone you love.”

“You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others,” she continued. “You are so kind, generous, and compassionate and I’m so proud of the amazing woman you have grown into. I love you so much and I’m beyond blessed to be your Mom. Have the best birthday and year ever.”

Kardashian West kicked off her celebrations with a low-key weekend in Palm Springs with her sisters and friends.

“It was a girls’ trip and just the way she wanted it,” a source told PEOPLE. “On Saturday night, they had a fun birthday dinner. Kim usually doesn’t make a big deal about her birthday, so for her this was perfect.”

According to the source, Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West did not attend; the rapper was in Jamaica earlier in the weekend and is also preparing for his album release later this week.

“He is very busy right now,” the source said.